Georgian Nolan Harold Kidd pleads to Jan. 6 charge

Kidd’s co-defendant, Savannah Danielle McDonald of Elberton, entered her guilty plea on Jan. 19. She is scheduled for sentencing in April. Kidd and McDonald were 21 and 20, respectively, at the time of their arrests, making them among the youngest defendants in the Jan. 6 riot.

Prosecutors said the two posted photos of their exploits on social media soon after returning from the riot.

“Just made it home,” Kidd allegedly wrote on Facebook, “I have tons of photos and videos to share with you guys.”

The post, included in court records, ended with a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts. Below the message, Kidd allegedly posted smiling photos of himself with McDonald at several locations inside the Capitol.

Savannah Danielle McDonald, 20 of Elberton, and Nolan Harold Kidd, 21 of Crawford, seen here in a photo posted to social media, have both pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related to their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. They each face up to six months in prison and thousands in fines. Credit: FBI affidavit

The pair are among 17 Georgians who have been charged in the Jan. 6 riot. In FBI interviews, McDonald and Kidd told slightly differing stories about how they got into the Capitol. McDonald said they were waved inside by Capitol Police, while Kidd said they entered through an open door. Their accounts given to journalists and friends on Jan. 6 differed still.

McDonald told a film crew outside the Capitol that she was “tear-gassed three times.”

In a group chat on the app Snapchat, Kidd allegedly wrote, “Me and Savannah are (expletive) STORMTROOPERS.”

On Monday, Kidd, who attended the hearing in Washington via video conference from Georgia, sounded unsure and even confused when answering U.S. District Court Judge Christopher Cooper’s questions, including whether he was pleading guilty.

“How do you plead?” Cooper asked.

“Uh?” Kidd responded.

“Do you plead guilty?” the judge repeated.

“Oh! Yeah,” Kidd replied. “I’m sorry. I didn’t understand.”