Braves' Austin Riley leaves game against Cardinals with abdominal tightness

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley exited the game against St. Louis after three innings due to abdominal tightness.
Riley was replaced by pinch-hitter Luke Williams in the top of the fourth Friday night. Riley had an RBI single and scored in the first.
The 28-year-old Riley has played in all 93 games this season. The two-time All-Star played in all but eight games over three seasons from 2021-23 before playing in 110 games last year.
Riley is hitting .274 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs this season.
