Braves' Austin Riley leaves game against Cardinals with abdominal tightness

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley exited the game against St. Louis after three innings due to abdominal tightness
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley looks on during batting practice before a baseball game against the Athletics, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley looks on during batting practice before a baseball game against the Athletics, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)
1 hour ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley exited the game against St. Louis after three innings due to abdominal tightness.

Riley was replaced by pinch-hitter Luke Williams in the top of the fourth Friday night. Riley had an RBI single and scored in the first.

The 28-year-old Riley has played in all 93 games this season. The two-time All-Star played in all but eight games over three seasons from 2021-23 before playing in 110 games last year.

Riley is hitting .274 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves's Austin Riley hits a two-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Sergio Estrada)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Sean Murphy watches his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, July 11, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: AP

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

