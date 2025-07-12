Braves' Austin Riley leaves game against Cardinals with abdominal tightness

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley exited the game against St. Louis after three innings due to abdominal tightness.

Riley was replaced by pinch-hitter Luke Williams in the top of the fourth Friday night. Riley had an RBI single and scored in the first.

The 28-year-old Riley has played in all 93 games this season. The two-time All-Star played in all but eight games over three seasons from 2021-23 before playing in 110 games last year.