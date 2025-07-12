Atlanta visits New York after Canada's 30-point showing

The Liberty are 7-2 in Eastern Conference games. New York ranks second in the WNBA averaging 9.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.7% from downtown. Sabrina Ionescu leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

The Dream are 8-5 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

New York averages 86.7 points, 7.0 more per game than the 79.7 Atlanta gives up. Atlanta has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Dream won 90-81 in the last matchup on June 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Allisha Gray is averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and four assists for the Dream. Brionna Jones is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 4-6, averaging 83.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 84.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Jonquel Jones: out (ankle).

Dream: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.