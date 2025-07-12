Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals meet in game 2 of series

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -117, Braves -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 28-19 record at home and a 50-45 record overall. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.09.

Atlanta is 41-52 overall and 17-30 on the road. The Braves have hit 102 total home runs to rank fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 RBIs for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 10 for 36 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 23 doubles and 17 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 13 for 41 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Braves: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (finger), Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Braves: Austin Riley: day-to-day (abdominal), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.