Kelsey Mitchell scores 25 and the Fever use a 59-point second half to beat the Dream 99-82

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points, Aliyah Boston had 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and the Indiana Fever used a 59-point second half to beat the Atlanta Dream 99-82 on Friday night.

Caitlin Clark was 5 of 17 from the field, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range, for 12 points and added nine assists for Indiana (10-10). Sophie Cunningham had 16 points and 10 rebounds

Indiana trailed 63-60 with 3:38 left in the third quarter before holding Atlanta without a field goal for the rest of the frame. The Fever scored the final four points of the third and opened the fourth on a 11-2 run to take an 80-67 lead. Indiana led by double figures the rest of the way.