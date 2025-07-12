Kelsey Mitchell scores 25 and the Fever use a 59-point second half to beat the Dream 99-82

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points, Aliyah Boston had 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and the Indiana Fever used a 59-point second half to beat the Atlanta Dream 99-82 on Friday night.
Caitlin Clark was 5 of 17 from the field, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range, for 12 points and added nine assists for Indiana (10-10). Sophie Cunningham had 16 points and 10 rebounds
Indiana trailed 63-60 with 3:38 left in the third quarter before holding Atlanta without a field goal for the rest of the frame. The Fever scored the final four points of the third and opened the fourth on a 11-2 run to take an 80-67 lead. Indiana led by double figures the rest of the way.
Jordin Canada set career highs with 30 points and six 3-pointers for Atlanta (12-8). Rhyne Howard added 14 points and four 3-pointers, and Brittney Griner had 10 points and eight rebounds. Brionna Jones fouled out with 6:17 remaining in the fourth.
Canada made six 3-pointers and tied her career high with 26 points in the first half to help Atlanta take a 45-40 halftime lead. The Dream closed the first half on a 6-0 run after Indiana turned it over on its final three possessions.
Canada entered the game 6 of 29 from 3-point range this season and made 6 of 9 in the first half against the Dream.
It was the fourth and final meeting in the regular season between the Fever and the Dream, with the series tied at 2-all.
___
AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law
Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.
From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia
MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm
Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.