Selfie-taking Duluth man pleads to Jan. 6 charge

U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras said the district is backed up in preparing the reports judges use to determine an appropriate punishment. The continuing pandemic further complicates matters. Currently, in-person hearings are suspended, but that could change by June and Contreras was not able to tell Laurens whether he would have to come to Washington for sentencing.

Using security camera footage and Laurens’ own social media postings, investigators were able to trace his route through the Capitol from the Senate side, through the Rotunda and Statuary Hall, and over to the House where he stood as a mob of rioters attempted to force their way into the House chamber. Then Laurens entered the Rayburn Reception Room near the House chamber where he snapped a selfie underneath a painting of George Washington.

When the prosecution had finished describing his actions, Contreras asked Laurens if the account was correct.

“It all sounds truthful,” he said.

Laurens remains out on his own recognizance while awaiting sentencing.