Decatur man pleads to Jan. 6 charge, but gun charges loom

Prosecutors also added a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which also carries a 10-year penalty. Webler was convicted of aggravated assault and auto theft in 2000 and burglary in Gwinnett County in 2012 and 2015 and was on probation at the time of his arrest.

In the hearing, Webler told Friedrich that he understood his negotiated guilty plea on the Jan. 6 charge isn’t the end of his legal woes.

“Right,” Webler said. “They are separate cases.”

Webler attended the hearing from federal detention in Atlanta where he has been held without bond since his arrest on Dec. 2. Federal prosecutors argued against bond for Webler, citing his possession of the firearm and silencers and a “history of drug and alcohol abuse,” noting that investigators found “a small amount of methamphetamine” in his car. They also cited his “expressed contempt for federal firearms laws.”

In her detention order from December, U.S. Magistrate Linda Walker in Atlanta agreed that Webler posed a danger to the community and is a flight risk. In her written remarks, Walker wrote Webler had access to cash, “a substantial amount of cryptocurrency” and used a virtual private network for his computer “traceable to Poland.”

Webler is the sixth Georgia defendant in the riot to plead guilty.