Two more Georgians arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

“Me too,” a male voice replied. “But we broke, we broke through.”

Other Jan. 6 suspects have claimed police allowed them to enter the Capitol. Prosecutors have pushed back on that narrative by pointing out that suspects passed through multiple barriers and braved non-lethal deterrents like tear gas before they entered the Capitol.

In the interview, McDonald said she and Kidd were “within the first 100-150 people” to enter the Capitol. In a Snapchat message obtained by the FBI, McDonald allegedly admitted to entering the Senate chamber.

“I’m the only girl that made it into the Senate,” she wrote, according to the FBI affidavit.

Within a week of the riot, the FBI received multiple tips that Kidd and McDonald had been inside the Capitol, the affidavit also says. The tips included screenshots of the pair from Kidd’s Facebook account with the caption, “Just made it home. I have tons of photos and videos to share with you guys.”

Kidd allegedly removed the pictures on Jan. 7 when he realized he faced the prospect of arrest. The FBI affidavit said Kidd explained in a private Facebook message to a friend, “The FBI are trying to identity anyone that (was) inside and press charges.”

In interviews with the FBI on Jan. 14-15, both Kidd and McDonald acknowledged they were in the photos, but they remained free for months before their arrest on June 11. Court records indicating their arrest were unsealed Wednesday. There were no lawyers listed for either suspect.

The pair join 11 other Georgians arrested in the riot. They face multiple felony charges that could land them in prison for up to 10 years.

Savannah Danielle McDonald, 20, of Elberton, and Nolan Harold Kidd, 21, of Crawford, pose for a photo inside the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021. The FBI arrested them on June 11, 2021. They face multiple charges related to their alleged participation in the riot. Credit: FBI affidavit Credit: FBI affidavit

In a group chat obtained by the FBI, McDonald and Kidd allegedly bragged about their participation in the hours after the riot.

“We weren’t just there we went farther than almost anyone into the building ... Maybe about top 15 people,” one message read. “Me and Savannah are (expletive) STORMTROOPERS.”