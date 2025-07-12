Murphy hits two long HRs, Braves beat Cardinals 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sean Murphy hit the two longest home runs at Busch Stadium this season and the Atlanta Braves held on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Friday night.

Murphy hit a 437-foot, two-run shot out to left-center field on an 0-2 pitch from Matthew Liberatore for a 3-0 lead in the first. Murphy fouled off seven pitches in a 13-pitch at-bat before hitting a 440-foot solo shot to center for a 5-2 advantage in the third. Murphy and Ronald Acuña Jr. both had three of the Braves' 12 hits.

Enyel De Los Santos (3-2) got the win with two perfect innings following starter Grant Holmes, who allowed five runs and nine hits in three innings. Raisel Iglesias pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save in 14 opportunities — and first since June 24 against the Mets.