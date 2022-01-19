East Georgia woman pleads guilty in Jan. 6 charge

“I’ve been tear-gassed three times,” McDonald said in one video taken inside the Capitol. “Three times.”

“Me too,” a male voice replied. “But we broke, we broke through.”

Outside the Capitol, they told an independent video journalist the protest was peaceful, omitting the part about the gassing and the breached barricades.

“They were so nice to us,” McDonald told the Young Patriot Society in a video posted to YouTube and TikTok. “We were talking to the police officers in there, the city police, and they told us, they were like, ‘We can get you out of here safely. Just wait a minute until we can figure out a safe route.’ So we waited it out and talked to them. They didn’t take our names, nothing. They said, ‘All right, we’ve got a place for you to go and the cops snuck us out safely so we wouldn’t get hurt.”

McDonald is the fifth of Georgia’s 17 Jan. 6 defendants to plead guilty. The three who have pleaded to misdemeanors were not charged with violent crimes but admitted they entered the Capitol illegally.

In her plea agreement, McDonald acknowledged that the charges against her are correct and that she “knew at the time she entered the U.S. Capitol Building that that she did not have permission to enter the building.”

Kidd, who was charged alongside McDonald, was not part of the plea agreement prosecutors made with McDonald. His lawyer would not comment on the status of his case. McDonald’s attorney did not return a call seeking comment.