Pirates aim to sweep series against the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -222, Pirates +181; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Atlanta Braves square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Pirates can sweep the series with a victory.

Pittsburgh has a 12-14 record at home and a 25-28 record overall. The Pirates have hit 50 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

Atlanta is 29-20 overall and 13-12 on the road. Braves hitters are batting a collective .250, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 RBI for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 13-for-40 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 11 doubles and three home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 10-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Braves: 3-7, .228 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jason Delay: 60-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Austin Riley: day-to-day (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.