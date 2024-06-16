Braves' Grant Holmes makes major league debut after decade in minors, throws 3 scoreless innings

Holmes allowed two hits and struck out two in his three scoreless frames. He faced the minimum nine batters, inducing double plays after giving up singles in the seventh and eighth.

“Happy for him, guy that’s been around as long as he has, to keep fighting and grinding through. Really cool,” Snitker said. “And he did a great job. I can’t think where our bullpen would be right now without him.”

Holmes was a first-round draft pick of the Dodgers in 2014, and he was with that organization until 2016 before being traded to Oakland. He worked his way up to the Athletics' Triple-A club in Las Vegas, playing there from 2019-22, and moved into the Braves' organization late that year.

With Gwinnett this season, Holmes was 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA in 18 games, including three starts.

After Sunday's game, Braves sent rookie Hurton Waldrep back to Gwinnett following his second straight ineffective outing, with Snitker saying he needed more experience. He then pointed to Holmes.

“There's the experience,” Snitker said. “Those guys figure things out. Who knows? This guy could be a late bloomer. He's got a good arm, good stuff and he did a great job for us today."

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb