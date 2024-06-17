Tigers visit the Braves to start 3-game series

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -200, Tigers +167; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves start a three-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Atlanta is 21-13 at home and 38-31 overall. The Braves are 14-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Detroit has a 34-37 record overall and an 18-18 record on the road. The Tigers have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .232.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has 20 doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 16-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Riley Greene has 14 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .252 for the Tigers. Wenceel Perez is 10-for-39 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Tigers: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (right elbow strain), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.