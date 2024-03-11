Parade prep: Savannah eatery builds popular float for St. Patrick’s Day

The Crab Shack’s longtime owner, Capt. Jack Flanigan, forged a friendship with Woodside more than 50 years ago and recruited him to bring junkanoo to Savannah in 2003. Junkanoo is a street festival similar to Festivale or Mardi Gras held in the Bahamas and other Caribbean islands to celebrate the local culture.

Junkanoo parades are typically held on Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

Justin Fowler, the Crab Shack’s current operator, said the relationship between the locals and Tribe performers continue to grow.

“Savannah and Tybee parades are both enhanced and enlightened by the presence of this group who bring their cultural heritage in the form of junkanoo costumes, music and performance to this area,” he said.

Savannah marks the 200th anniversary of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade this Saturday.