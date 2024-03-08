Green day: Emerald fountain signals Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade approach

SAVANNAH ― The Forsyth Park fountain, an iconic symbol of this historic city, took on a brighter hue Friday afternoon.

John Forbes, grand marshal for the 2024 Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade, poured a gallon of green dye into the fountain’s pool a few minutes after noon. Within minutes, the water-spewing figurines were stained a shade of kelly green.

“The green water is like the blood of our Irish heritage,” said Fred Elmgren, the master of ceremonies for the Greening of the Fountain, one of several events organized by the Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.