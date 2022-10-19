New poll: ‘Unsustainable’ inflation a top concern for Georgia Latinos

Nearly 64% of Latino voters said high prices have had a “significant, negative impact” on their daily lives – compared to 54% of overall Georgia voters. An additional 28% of Latino voters said inflation had a “noticeable” effect, and just 1% said it had no real impact.

Georgia Republicans have centered their economic message of fiscal conservatism and business-friendly policies in their bid to unlock further gains with Latinos in 2022. That may pay off, with 79% of poll respondents viewing the cost of living as “extremely” or “very” important in deciding their vote.

Elizabeth Gomez, a 34-year-old realtor in Alpharetta, says she has personally seen how rising interest rates – the Federal Reserve’s biggest tool in the battle against inflation – is locking families out of the housing market. For her, the economy is “definitely the number one issue” this election cycle.

“The cost of living is ridiculous and middle-class America just can’t really sustain this for very much longer,” she said, adding that she’s had to cut back on shopping and is eating out less.

Housing costs are an important component of rising inflation. They’re also a source of significant pain among Georgia Hispanic voters, with 61% of those who participated in the poll indicating that a lack of affordable housing is a problem in their local communities.

Other issues on Latino voters’ mind

Lana Goitia-Paz, a liberal-leaning voter based in Monroe, tweaked her behavior and sought to minimize her time on the road when gas prices peaked over the summer, but she says other issues carry more weight.

“For me personally, definitely the biggest issue is voting rights and protecting the right to vote. I think since the last election in 2020, we had a lot of candidates who have been sort of anti-democracy.”

“And also reproductive rights and reproductive justice,” she said. “Candidates who support women’s access to contraceptives and abortion, that’s also very important to me as well.”

In Wednesday’s poll of likely Hispanic voters, 56% of respondents said they oppose the 2019 law that restricts most abortions on Georgia as soon as a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat, less than the 61% of overall Georgia voters who expressed opposition to the bill. Most Hispanic voters (54%) also indicated they were more likely to support candidates who pledge to protect abortion rights.

Less than a quarter of respondents said they’re more likely to vote for those who wants to restrict abortion access, while about 20% indicated it makes no difference.

A slim majority of likely Latino voters – 52.6% – opposed recently passed legislation from Georgia Republicans that allows gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit. There was more opposition in the poll of general Georgia voters: 62%.

Hispanic voters’ views seem to be more evenly split on immigration: 47.8% of respondents said they supporting ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program – which protects children brought to the U.S. illegally from deportation – while 48.3% said they opposed doing away with it. The issue also split respondents to the general electorate poll.