Georgia news organizations, including the AJC, collaborate on 2022 voters’ poll

Collaborative members will have access to results from a survey of likely voters for the 2022 general elections. Questions focus on key issues such as the state’s economy, voting rights and the cost of living. A second survey is planned and will focus on the opinions of minority voters, which are becoming an increasingly powerful electorate in Georgia politics.

Local news is perishing across the nation, and Georgia has been hit hard. According to one study, the number of newspapers in Georgia gas decreased by 21 percent since 2004, and in some counties, there isn’t a dedicated source for local news.

Georgia residents without access to credible, local news are more vulnerable to misinformation, community detachment, low civic participation and potentially higher public official corruption and negligence.

The Georgia News Collaborative envisions a future in Georgia where all 159 counties have high-quality local news coverage for vital local topics including education, economics, environment, politics, public affairs, health and wellbeing.

“People come to reliable news organizations during elections to get the real stories and this year, we can deliver the essential information across the state in a way no single organization has been able to before,” said Robin Rhodes, executive director of the Georgia Press Association, one of the participants. “With the Georgia News Collaborative, we’re really painting broad strokes with the largest paintbrush we’ve ever held — and it’s exciting to be here … and to know this is just the beginning.”