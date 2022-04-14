How Georgia Republicans passed a gun expansion after years of gridlock

Caption Supporters of the bill gathered outside Gable Sporting Goods to watch the signing of the bill by Gov. Brian Kemp, which will allow permit-less carry in n Douglasville, Ga., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres Caption Supporters of the bill gathered outside Gable Sporting Goods to watch the signing of the bill by Gov. Brian Kemp, which will allow permit-less carry in n Douglasville, Ga., Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres

Ahead of this year’s legislative session, however, Kemp’s allies sensed a change in the political climate that would let him meet his campaign pledge – and deprive Perdue of a potential line of attack.

In late 2021, Kemp began talking up the issue in interviews and campaign events. When House Speaker David Ralston indicated to a grassroots group in December that he was open to the legislation, a GOP official said it was “off to the races.”

The governor huddled with key Republican lawmakers in early January to press the issue. State Rep. Rick Jasperse, long a proponent of the measure, said he left the gathering with a sense of inevitability.

“This is one of his campaign promises. It was time for it to happen,” said Jasperse. “But we needed his support. It couldn’t have happened without him. It’s just the right moment.”

Jasperse and his allies had already laid some of the groundwork in the Legislature. State Sen. Jason Anavitarte gathered signatures for the measure during the special session in late 2021 meant to show momentum behind the proposal.

“We all knew we wanted to get it done,” said Anavitarte, a freshman who spent weeks lobbying colleagues to back the bill.

“It was a matter of putting our egos aside and we knew for our caucuses and to the governor it was important, and that preempted anything else that could get in the way.”

They were driven not just by the desire to help Kemp but also by sense of self-preservation. Some GOP legislators are facing tough primary challengers in the May 24 primary, others want to give conservatives more reason to drive up turnout in November.

Republicans pushed through the measure on a party-line vote despite threats from Democrats armed with polls that showed the legislation was unpopular with most Georgia voters.

State Democrats launched TV ads dubbing the measure “criminal carry” and predicted that removing the $75 carry permit would lead to more violence. A mobile billboard that warned it would make “Georgia less safe” crisscrossed the streets outside the store.

“Georgia needs more common sense gun safety laws - not fewer,” said James Beverly, the top Democrat in the Georgia House.

“We can no longer excuse senseless violence that is furthered by senseless bills like permit-less carry. Georgians deserve more, and I expect we’ll see voters demand better at the ballot box this November.”

Illustrating the partisan divide over gun issues, Perdue promptly claimed credit for the shift, saying it was “too bad it took me getting in the race for them to get any energy to get that done.”

The governor denied that political pressure led to his election-year push for the legislation. He said other developments helped win over Republicans, who have ruled both legislative chambers for nearly two decades.

Rising violent crime rates and the protests for social justice that rocked Atlanta and other Georgia cities in 2020 prompted Republicans to start framing the gun expansion as a public safety measure.

And pandemic-related delays for permits sent frustrated Georgians to bombard their state legislators seeking an overhaul. Kemp tied those two threads together shortly after he signed the bill, saying “the votes hadn’t been there – but a lot changed during Covid.”

“When you have local probate judges that are taking a year or for 16 months to issue concealed weapons permits,” the governor said, “people can’t wait that long when people are shooting your neighborhoods up.”

