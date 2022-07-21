ajc logo
Abrams plays offense after Georgia’s anti-abortion law takes effect

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams gives a press conference about abortion on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The conference comes just after a federal appeals court allowed Georgia’s restrictive abortion law to take place. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams gives a press conference about abortion on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The conference comes just after a federal appeals court allowed Georgia's restrictive abortion law to take place. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Stacey Abrams has long predicted outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court ruling eliminated the constitutional right to abortion would reshape her campaign for governor. The Democrat is taking sweeping new steps to channel that fury into electoral energy.

A day a federal appeals court allowed the state’s anti-abortion law to immediately take effect, Abrams released a new TV ad blasting Gov. Brian Kemp for signing “extreme” restrictions into law. It’s one of her campaign’s first ad volleys focused on abortion rights.

Abrams also joined other party leaders to warn that Kemp would act with “impunity” and seek stiffer abortion limits if he’s elected to a second term. She promised to relentlessly assail Kemp over the consequences of the law, which bans most abortions as early as six weeks.

And on Thursday she unveiled an internal poll that indicated how backlash over the abortion ruling make Kemp, the favorite in the November race, more vulnerable in the rematch.

The poll showed that voters oppose the abortion restrictions by a 56-36 margin – and a higher split among independents. A broad majority of Democratic voters – 88% – say abortion rights make them more motivated to vote.

“When the people of Georgia speak up, we can reverse that law,” she said. “That law is going to put women in danger and for the next 16 weeks we’re going to hear story after story – just like we’re hearing in Texas and in Indiana and in Ohio – of women forced to make draconian choices because the governors of those states don’t trust them.”

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

