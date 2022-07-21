Abrams plays offense after Georgia’s anti-abortion law takes effect

A day a federal appeals court allowed the state’s anti-abortion law to immediately take effect, Abrams released a new TV ad blasting Gov. Brian Kemp for signing “extreme” restrictions into law. It’s one of her campaign’s first ad volleys focused on abortion rights.

Abrams also joined other party leaders to warn that Kemp would act with “impunity” and seek stiffer abortion limits if he’s elected to a second term. She promised to relentlessly assail Kemp over the consequences of the law, which bans most abortions as early as six weeks.