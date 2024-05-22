BreakingNews
Three Georgia cities in running to be Sundance Film Festival host
Didawick hits 23rd homer to tie Virginia's single-season record and the Cavaliers blank Georgia Tech

Harrison Didawick hit his 23rd home run to tie Virginia’s single-season record, and the fourth-seeded Cavaliers beat ninth-seeded Georgia Tech 13-0 in seven innings on Wednesday in the ACC Tournament
40 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Harrison Didawick hit his 23rd home run to tie Virginia's single-season record, and the fourth-seeded Cavaliers beat ninth-seeded Georgia Tech 13-0 in seven innings on Wednesday in the ACC Tournament.

Virginia (41-14), which has reached the 40-win plateau for the 14th time in program history, continues pool play against No. 5 seed Florida State on Friday. Georgia Tech (31-23) lost its tournament opener to the Seminoles on Tuesday. The team with the best record coming out of Pool D will advance to the semifinals on Saturday.

Didawick started a four-run second inning with a two-run shot — his fourth homer in his last 10 games. Casey Saucke homered for the third straight game and Henry Godbout added his 12th of the season.

Griff O’Ferrall had an RBI single in the second and a two-run double in the sixth. Saucke finished with four RBIs.

Evan Blanco (7-3) struck out three in a six-inning start to get the win. He stranded a pair of Yellow Jackets in the second inning and recorded his first strikeout to keep a 4-0 lead.

It was the second straight season Virginia opened ACC pool play against Georgia Tech — both ending in a run-rule victory in seven innings. The Cavaliers ended the 2023 regular season with a three-game sweep of the Yellow Jackets before a 15-1 victory in a tournament opener.

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

