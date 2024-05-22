Didawick hits 23rd homer to tie Virginia's single-season record and the Cavaliers blank Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Harrison Didawick hit his 23rd home run to tie Virginia's single-season record, and the fourth-seeded Cavaliers beat ninth-seeded Georgia Tech 13-0 in seven innings on Wednesday in the ACC Tournament.

Virginia (41-14), which has reached the 40-win plateau for the 14th time in program history, continues pool play against No. 5 seed Florida State on Friday. Georgia Tech (31-23) lost its tournament opener to the Seminoles on Tuesday. The team with the best record coming out of Pool D will advance to the semifinals on Saturday.

Didawick started a four-run second inning with a two-run shot — his fourth homer in his last 10 games. Casey Saucke homered for the third straight game and Henry Godbout added his 12th of the season.