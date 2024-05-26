Georgia News

Bogusz scores a goal, Lloris has third consecutive shutout; LAFC beats Atlanta 1-0

Mateusz Bogusz scored on a free kick and Hugo Lloris had his third consecutive shutout to help Los Angeles FC beat Atlanta United 1-0
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Mateusz Bogusz scored on a free kick and Hugo Lloris had his third consecutive shutout to help Los Angeles FC beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Saturday night.

LAFC (7-4-3) has won three consecutive games and four of its last five.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan was shown a red card (denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity) in the 60th minute, was replaced by Josh Cohen and Atlanta played a man down until Eduard Atuesta, who was shown a yellow card in the 10th minute, was shown a red in the 81st.

Bogusz capitalized moments later when he fired a free kick from just outside the area inside the post and under the crossbar to beat the 31-year-old Cohen, making his first MLS appearance, and give LAFC a 1-0 in the 63rd.

Atlanta had 54% possession and outshot LAFC 15-14.

Atlanta (3-7-4) is winless in nine straight since a 3-0 win over the Chicago Fire on March 31.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Editors' Picks

Credit: Highto

Wife of Georgia Army reservist killed in Jordan: ‘I feel proud’

Credit: John Spink

SUNDAY'S WEATHER
‘Hottest day of the year’ bringing lots of sunshine, some showers

Credit: Contributed

Student on heart transplant list gets personal graduation ceremony at Emory hospital

Perfect attendance earns new grad free meals for life at Marietta restaurant

Perfect attendance earns new grad free meals for life at Marietta restaurant

Credit: court

Georgia’s first female appellate judge blazed trails on and off the bench
The Latest

Credit: AP

The Pirates pitching staff began the season as a question mark. It's becoming an...
2h ago
Mitch Keller keeps torrid May going by keeping Atlanta in check in Pittsburgh's 4-1 win...
Filip Planinsek of Alabama, Alexa Noel of Miami win NCAA singles titles in tennis
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo, Tiffany Powell

André 3000 gets top billing in Atlanta Jazz Festival
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Georgia murder case
MEMORIAL DAY
A grandson follows in his hero’s footsteps all the way to Normandy