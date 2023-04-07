BreakingNews
Georgia governor suspends indicted Douglas County commissioners

Gov. Brian Kemp this week suspended two of the five Douglas County commissioners, including the commission chair, following their indictment on bid-rigging charges.

Kemp’s executive orders on Wednesday suspended Chairwoman Romona Jackson Jones and Commissioner Henry Mitchell III from office effective immediately, until their cases are resolved or their four-year terms end. Jones was elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020, while Mitchell was elected in 2010 and reelected to a fourth term in 2022.

Their suspensions are the latest moves related to indictments handed down Feb. 24 in Douglas County Superior Court. Jones, Mitchell, Tax Commissioner Gregory Baker, former Purchasing Director Billy Clyde Peacock and business owner Forrest Anthony Knight were all indicted on one count of conspiracy in restraint of free and open competition in transactions. Jones was also indicted on one count of making false statements.

Jones’ attorney Clinton Rucker said she won’t answer questions or make statements on the case, but released a statement Thursday on her behalf.

“Dr. Romona Jackson Jones is disappointed with Governor Brian Kemp’s Executive Order suspending her from office pending the final disposition of this case, but recognizes that this decision is consistent with prior cases and Georgia legal statutes,” Rucker said. “Dr. Jackson Jones will now shift her focus to working with her legal team in the preparation of her defense of these baseless charges.

“Dr. Jackson Jones vehemently denies all the allegations currently pending against her and continues to strongly proclaim her innocence to these charges. The Chairman looks forward to the opportunity for vindication in a court of law once all the facts can be presented.”

The indictment says that between May 29, 2018, and June 26, 2018, the officials conspired to hand a janitorial contract for the Douglas County Annex Building to Knight’s company, S&A Express of Douglasville.

County officials allowed Knight to bid on the contract after bidding was closed, “walked (S&A) through” the bidding process, added S&A to the bid list at a price matching the low bid of $2,100 per month, and signed the contract before commissioners voted for it, according to the indictment.

Jones was also indicted on one count of making false statements to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“Those who work for the taxpayers of Georgia are expected to uphold high ethical standards and to perform their duties in an honest and transparent manner,” Attorney General Chris Carr said Feb. 24. “Whether an elected official or employee, anyone who breaks this trust will be held accountable for their actions.”

On March 21, Kemp ordered a review commission to determine whether the county commissioners’ indictment would adversely affect county business. The review commission concluded Tuesday that it would, and Kemp issued the suspension orders the next day.

