Georgia governor suspends indicted Douglas County commissioners

“Dr. Jackson Jones vehemently denies all the allegations currently pending against her and continues to strongly proclaim her innocence to these charges. The Chairman looks forward to the opportunity for vindication in a court of law once all the facts can be presented.”

The indictment says that between May 29, 2018, and June 26, 2018, the officials conspired to hand a janitorial contract for the Douglas County Annex Building to Knight’s company, S&A Express of Douglasville.

County officials allowed Knight to bid on the contract after bidding was closed, “walked (S&A) through” the bidding process, added S&A to the bid list at a price matching the low bid of $2,100 per month, and signed the contract before commissioners voted for it, according to the indictment.

Jones was also indicted on one count of making false statements to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

“Those who work for the taxpayers of Georgia are expected to uphold high ethical standards and to perform their duties in an honest and transparent manner,” Attorney General Chris Carr said Feb. 24. “Whether an elected official or employee, anyone who breaks this trust will be held accountable for their actions.”

On March 21, Kemp ordered a review commission to determine whether the county commissioners’ indictment would adversely affect county business. The review commission concluded Tuesday that it would, and Kemp issued the suspension orders the next day.