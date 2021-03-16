Decatur becomes latest city to pass anti-street racing law

This past weekend, more than 100 adults and juveniles were arrested during a street racing bust in Clayton County. Between April 2020 and February 2021, DeKalb police also issued 339 citations and made 29 arrests related to illegal street races, according to the results of an Open Records Request.

Decatur’s law imposes a fine up to $1,000 for violators, who could also receive up to six months in jail. Vehicles used in a street race can be impounded until the case is settled. Atlanta, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, Roswell, Sandy Springs and other Georgia cities passes similar laws in the past year.

Meanwhile, two bills are moving through the Georgia Legislature and would impose stricter punishments for street racers, organizers and attendees across the state. One of the bills is sponsored by Sen. Emanuel Jones, a Democrat from Decatur. The AJC’s Legislative Navigator gives Jones’ bill, SB 10, a 6% chance of passing, while it gives the other bill, HB 534, a 46% of becoming a law.

The bills, if they pass, would go into effect July 1. Richards said Decatur’s ordinance is necessary to plug the gap until a statewide bill is enacted.

