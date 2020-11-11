Brookhaven becomes 2nd DeKalb city to pass anti-street racing law

Atlanta’s initial ordinance in August allowed police to impound vehicles, but that clause was later amended to limit impounding vehicles to 30 days or until adjudication to match state law. Doraville’s city leaders did not include impounding vehicles in its law, which passed Monday night.

Brookhaven cited a portion of Georgia law that allows police to confiscate cars whose drivers have been arrested and must appear before a magistrate judge as legal justification. Police Chief Gary Yandura said impounding vehicles will be the heftiest deterrent.

“It’s getting dangerous, and it’s getting out of hand, and I think the main thing that hurts them (in our ordinance) is that your car gets impounded for 30 days or until adjudication in court," he said Tuesday night.

He said street racing has been an issue in Executive Park and Corporate Square and has led to multiple loitering arrests. The new ordinance will give police more tools to punish those involved in the dangerous activity, which recently killed three people in Fort Worth, Texas, Yandura added.

