Doraville passes law to punish street racing organizers, participants

In August, Atlanta passed an ordinance that set out to punish those who attend street racing events, even if they are not driving in them. Doraville’s city leadership attempted to mirror that legislation in their own ordinance.

Atlanta has made multiple adjustments to their law, including removing a clause that allowed officers to impound cars used in street races. Atlanta officials worried that could be illegal under state law, and Doraville’s leaders agreed.

Doraville Police Chief Charles Atkinson said his officers will not impound vehicles that were involved solely because they were involved in street racing. However, he added that police could still impound vehicles for other violations. The city had the ACLU of Georgia review its ordinance before Monday’s vote.

Doraville Councilwoman Maria Alexander, who sponsored the legislation, said action needed to be taken following several recent incidents of racing on private property and in city parks. In March, more than 100 people were cited for loitering in connection with drag racing at Honeysuckle Park.

“Due to the risk to public safety, and the continuing strain on our police resources caused by these incidents, the city felt compelled to take action,” she said in an email.

Atkinson said laying drag has been an issue in the north DeKalb city for years, and he cited multiple recent incidents during a meeting last month.

“Just Tuesday night (Oct. 13) and Wednesday morning (Oct. 14), we responded to Tilly Mill Crossing on Tilly Mill Road,” he said. “There was a group that had just finished upon our officers' arrival, so they’re still in the area, and they’re still doing it.”

Brookhaven’s city leaders are also considering an ordinance that mirrors Atlanta’s law and would impose fines for attendees and street racers. It will be put to a vote during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Their law would impose a fine between $500 and $1,000, and violators can also receive up to six months in jail. Brookhaven’s law breaks with the other ordinances when it comes to impounding vehicles.

Any vehicle used in a street race would be impounded for 30 days or until the case is settled, according to Brookhaven’s ordinance. The city cited a portion of Georgia law that allows police to confiscate cars whose drivers have been arrested and must appear before a magistrate judge as legal justification.

