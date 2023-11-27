Wrecks kill 23 on Georgia roads during Thanksgiving holiday weekend

“I was in the house and I heard a terrible explosion,” Leon Spurlin, a witness, told Albany news station WALB.

The crash, which remains under investigation, happened around 3 p.m. Thursday and also injured several people.

“It’s just a terrible situation. I just feel so sorry for those families involved. All of them,” Spurlin said. “It’s a terrible thing to happen, especially during the holidays.”

Early Saturday, a separate head-on crash killed a driver in Atlanta, according to police. City of Atlanta officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the intersection of Moreland and Glenwood avenues. Investigators believe a Dodge Charger and Mini Cooper collided, killing the driver of the Dodge.

State Troopers and MCCD Officers are committed to ensuring the safety of Georgia's roads this Thanksgiving travel period. Please watch your speed, buckle up, and don't drive distracted or under the influence. 🚗🦃 #gatrooper #gamccd pic.twitter.com/n0Js62susA — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) November 24, 2023

DeKalb County investigators believe speeding may have been a factor in a crash that killed a 22-year-old woman and seriously injured a 21-year-old man early Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of Briarlake Road and Silverstone Drive around 1:35 a.m. and located a car that had left the roadway, Channel 2 Action News reported. The woman died at the scene of the crash.

Fulton and Henry county police departments also investigated deadly wrecks, along with police in Rome and Columbus and troopers from posts in Newnan, Griffin, Perry, Brunswick, Sylvania, Dublin Monroe, Douglas, Thomasville, Hartwell and Reidsville, according to the DPS.