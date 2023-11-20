2 found shot, including 1 fatally, in separate downtown Atlanta incidents

Police responded to two separate reports of people shot near downtown Atlanta on Monday afternoon, including one incident that proved fatal.
The first shooting likely did not happen in the city, a police spokesman said. A man already suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off in a private vehicle near City Hall, police said. He collapsed, but remained conscious and was treated by Grady emergency medical personnel, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Police said the victim indicated the shooting took place in Forest Park, but investigators have not verified that statement.
The second shooting took place at the Smith & Porter apartments on Peters Street, about a half-mile from the location where the first victim collapsed. Police said the second shooting was fatal and that homicide investigators have responded to the address and are working to determine the circumstances.
It’s not clear if the incidents were related.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
