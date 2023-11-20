2 found shot, including 1 fatally, in separate downtown Atlanta incidents

Police responded to two separate reports of people shot near downtown Atlanta on Monday afternoon, including one incident that proved fatal.

The first shooting likely did not happen in the city, a police spokesman said. A man already suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off in a private vehicle near City Hall, police said. He collapsed, but remained conscious and was treated by Grady emergency medical personnel, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Police said the victim indicated the shooting took place in Forest Park, but investigators have not verified that statement.