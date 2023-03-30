Women’s History Month: Highest-ranking female in APD tests herself every day

One of her favorite assignments was working in the special victims unit, especially on child exploitation cases, she said. She enjoyed being able to remove predators from victims’ lives and watch the children grow and blossom after such traumatic experiences.

“I think the most rewarding part about it is ... just knowing that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and being able to move a monster out of somebody’s life,” she said.

Explore First Latina State Court judge wants more representation

Spann now works as the commander of the department’s professional development division, where she oversees several units, including the training academy and the Atlanta Police Leadership Institute.

To other women in law enforcement or those thinking of joining the force, Spann said she encourages them to put themselves to the test and use their natural abilities to be empathetic and good listeners to advance their careers.

“If this job is for you, and this is something that you desire to do, the sky’s the limit,” said Spann, who earned her degree from Talladega College in biology. “Your destiny is up to you ... my philosophy would be to put yourself to the test and go all the way.”

Explore Meet 2 ladies behind the science at the GBI

For her, Women’s History Month is a chance to recognize and support the unsung heroes whose stories aren’t often told and to hopefully inspire the up-and-coming women in law enforcement.

“Somebody, by listening to (these stories), somebody’s getting that extra push ... (to) go that extra mile or push themselves to go a step forward,” she said.

Spann said she is constantly reminding herself that as one of the four deputy chiefs and just two ranks below chief, she is someone’s role model. She recognizes that the women who came before her paved the way for her and the other 331 female APD officers.

Explore Atlanta firefighting duo blazing path for others

APD has had eight female deputy chiefs, with the first — Beverly Harvard — being appointed in 1982. Harvard went on to be named the department’s chief in 1994, becoming the first Black female police chief of a major city.

“I know I’m standing on their shoulders, their prayers, their desires. So I just hope to always be that person that they thought would land this type of position,” she said.