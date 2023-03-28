Women’s History Month: Atlanta firefighting duo blazing path for others

On the tactical side, Cummings’ role is to oversee and mitigate active situations that require multiple units in her territory, whether it’s a fire, a pileup on the interstate, a potential jumper, shootout or even a bomb threat. At a fire scene, she is the go-to person commanding an average of 20 to 25 people, basically all men. Her role includes knowing the location of fire crews inside and around a burning building, and ensuring their safety.

Martin assists Cummings in recalling where fire personnel were sent and takes care of residents impacted by the blaze. Other duties include driving the command vehicle to the scene and picking up anything the chief falls short on.

They both also have a myriad of administrative responsibilities.

“She is my right-hand person,” Cummings said. “She and I, we are the dynamic duo here at the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.”

The two have developed a strong friendship despite their 19-year age difference. Martin sometimes pokes fun at the “old” music the chief listens to, or how she used to drive vehicles that, like in “The Flintstones,” could only be stopped by people’s feet. They spend practically 24 hours together every third day and have gotten close to each other’s families. Martin lives with her wife and three pets, while Cummings has a husband and two boys, ages 15 and 17.

“We look out for each other in a sense, too, because we’re women, and because we are Black women in this male-dominated environment,” Martin said. “There are situations where people of the same minority are competing against each other instead of helping each other out.”

Since Cummings joined the department, she’s had a point to prove. During her rookie days, she jumped through windows to let others know she belonged. The chief continued to cut holes in roofs, carry ladders and use saws and extrication tools until she was 51 years old.

Cummings admits it wasn’t easy as she advanced to become the only female battalion chief in Atlanta fire. She still remembers taking a class the department was offering years ago when the teacher gave everyone a chance to speak, but kept cutting her off. She feels many people still believe women don’t belong in the profession, and maybe even some of her colleagues.

At the end of the day, she just asks for respect.

“We put out fires, we rolled hose. We did everything that our male counterparts did,” Cummings said. “Something that we ask is to be treated fairly.”

The duo met at Camp Ignite, a fire department program that introduces teenage girls to the fire service. Martin said many girls are unaware they can even be firefighters. She recalls how surprised, excited and inspired people get when they see not one, but two women out in the field.

“They see someone that looks like them, that resembles them,” Martin said. “It’s like ‘I see myself in that woman, that firefighter, or that person. And feel I could do that, or I could do anything.’”