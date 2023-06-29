Woman’s overdose death leads to indictment for accused Atlanta fentanyl dealer

An Atlanta man was indicted this week after a woman was found dead in 2022 from an overdose alongside I-75 in Henry County, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Antonio Milner, 48, is accused of selling fentanyl to the woman who Stockbridge police located inside a vehicle just weeks before Christmas, the Department of Justice wrote in a news release. On Tuesday, Milner was indicted by a federal grand jury in her death, which was determined to be caused by fentanyl and morphine toxicity.

“Fentanyl poisonings and other dangerous drugs are taking a terrible toll on our communities,” Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Robert Murphy warned. “This drug trafficker will face the consequences of his actions.”

On the morning of Dec. 13, police responded to a request for a wellness check in the southbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 224 and found the woman in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, according to the DOJ. Prosecutors said DEA agents traced her steps and determined that Miler sold her fentanyl just prior to her death. She was not publicly identified by authorities.

Fentanyl, an opioid for pain treatment, is between 50 and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan called it an “extraordinarily dangerous” substance, where even the smallest amount can be lethal.

“The Department of Justice is committed to prosecuting these cases to combat this scourge plaguing our communities,” he added.

In February, a suspect was arrested on a murder charge after he allegedly sold fentanyl-laced drugs to another man who died shortly after at a hotel in Sandy Springs.

Jacob Cain Anglin is accused of “knowingly and intentionally” murdering James Travis Edenfield at a Comfort Inn on Roswell Road in October by supplying him with the drugs after telling the victim they were Xanax pills, an arrest warrant stated. An autopsy report revealed that his cause of death was the toxic effects of cocaine, alcohol, amphetamine and fentanyl, police said.

The case involving Milner continues to be investigated by the DEA. He is facing a federal charge of distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of another, the DOJ said.