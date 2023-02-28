Cops: Man accused of murder in Sandy Springs after selling fentanyl-laced drugs

Officers found Edenfield’s body in front of a bed in the room. Investigators processed the scene, and several baggies — which later tested positive for cocaine — were found in a bathroom trash can, according to the warrant. Anglin told police he didn’t see the victim use any other drugs that night, the warrant states.

On Oct. 6, police said they received an email from Edenfield’s sister, who said she went to the hotel the previous day to get his keys. The sister talked to a woman at the front desk who warned that Anglin needed to be “further investigated,” the warrant states.

The next day, detectives spoke with the desk clerk, who said the pills Anglin allegedly gave Edenfield were fake Percocet and fentanyl. She added that Anglin was selling pills to people at the hotel, “including staff and visitors,” according to the warrant. Police said text messages between Anglin and Edenfield showed that he sold the victim illegal drugs “on a frequent basis.”

After looking at Edenfield’s phone records, authorities said they contacted a woman who had exchanged messages with the victim the morning before his death. She was brought in for questioning Oct. 12.

The woman told police that she previously purchased Xanax from the suspect, but believed the drugs were fake because they made her feel different. She also asked Edenfield to stop getting drugs from the victim and believed that Anglin had “something to do” with his death, according to the warrant.

On Dec. 5, police received the toxicology report from the medical examiner, who stated that Edenfield tested positive for fentanyl. Four days later, the autopsy report revealed that his cause of death was the toxic effects of cocaine, alcohol, amphetamine and fentanyl.

Anglin was arrested Sunday and booked into the Fulton County Jail.