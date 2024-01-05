Woman’s body found in Panthersville woods shows signs of assault, police say

A woman’s body was found in a wooded area along a small Panthersville street Thursday evening, according to officials.

DeKalb County police said they got a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. about a person down in the woods in the 2900 block of Panthersville Court, a dead-end street off Panthersville Road. There, they found the victim, who appeared to be in her 40s or 50s.

Investigators said there was evidence indicating that the woman had been assaulted, but her cause of death is unclear.