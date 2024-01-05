Woman’s body found in Panthersville woods shows signs of assault, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a wooded area on a dead-end street.

Credit: File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
DeKalb County police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a wooded area on a dead-end street.

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Crime & Public Safety
By
16 minutes ago

A woman’s body was found in a wooded area along a small Panthersville street Thursday evening, according to officials.

DeKalb County police said they got a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. about a person down in the woods in the 2900 block of Panthersville Court, a dead-end street off Panthersville Road. There, they found the victim, who appeared to be in her 40s or 50s.

Investigators said there was evidence indicating that the woman had been assaulted, but her cause of death is unclear.

The street where she was found ends before it connects to Flat Shoals Road and is lined with trees and apparently abandoned properties. A Wells Fargo bank also backs up to the street. It is a quiet corner in an otherwise busy area.

No other details have been released by police.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top