Woman seen beating dog on doorbell camera in SW Atlanta arrested, cops say

Dwanisha Rayniece Hitchens was arrested Monday on one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals, Atlanta police said in a news release. Hitchens is accused of seriously beating a small white dog after it ran away Dec. 16 in an incident that was recorded by a neighbor’s Ring camera at the Landing Square apartments on Greenbriar Parkway.

The case began when the video was shared anonymously with Fulton County Animal Services, who then reported the tip to police. Investigators spoke with the management staff of the apartment complex and interviewed multiple residents at the time, but no one could identify the woman.