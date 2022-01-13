Atlanta police investigating dog beating caught on doorbell camera

Atlanta police have released a graphic video of a dog being beaten in an effort to find the woman responsible.
The video, released by police Wednesday, was captured by a Ring doorbell camera and appears to show a small white dog being beaten several times with a shoe after running off. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not sharing the video due to its disturbing nature.
In the footage, the dog can be seen cowering in a stairwell as a woman calmly approaches. The woman tells the dog to “come here, mami,” before she bends down to pick it up. She then takes off her tennis shoe and hits the dog several times as it dangles in mid-air.
The video shows her put the dog back on the ground and continue to beat the animal as it cries. At least 10 thuds can be heard in the video.
“You don’t run away. You don’t run away,” the woman told the animal in the 37-second video before walking out of view.
The incident happened Dec. 16 at the Landing Square apartments on Greenbriar Parkway, according to a police report also released Wednesday. Atlanta police were called to the complex the following day after Fulton County Animal Services received an anonymous tip from the owner of the doorbell camera.
Police met with apartment management officials, who were unable to identify the woman from the video, according to the report. Several residents were also interviewed, an officer said in the report, and no one knew her. She is wanted on a charge of animal cruelty.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on her identity to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
