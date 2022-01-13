Atlanta police investigating dog beating caught on doorbell camera

The video, released by police Wednesday, was captured by a Ring doorbell camera and appears to show a small white dog being beaten several times with a shoe after running off. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not sharing the video due to its disturbing nature.

In the footage, the dog can be seen cowering in a stairwell as a woman calmly approaches. The woman tells the dog to “come here, mami,” before she bends down to pick it up. She then takes off her tennis shoe and hits the dog several times as it dangles in mid-air.