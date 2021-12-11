Wisconsin homicide suspect arrested after chase in Henry County

In the course of the chase, deputies boxed in Adams’ car as he attempted to take the on-ramp from Ga. 155 onto I-75 in McDonough, Moore said. After being stopped, Adams surrendered to Henry deputies. A gun was recovered from the car, but it was not clear if the gun was used in the shooting of the security guard.

Adams was booked into the Henry County Jail on multiple charges, including counts of murder, aggravated assault and violating parole out of Wisconsin. He was also charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and multiple traffic violations.