Wisconsin homicide suspect arrested after chase in Henry County

A man suspected of shooting and killing a security guard in Wisconsin was arrested in Henry County after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase Friday, officials said.
Arrick J. Adams, 36, is accused of shooting and killing a security guard in Milwaukee on Dec. 6, Henry sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sytonnia M. Moore said in a news release. Investigators in Wisconsin contacted the Henry sheriff’s office after tracking Adams’ girlfriend’s phone to a home in the area.
Henry deputies responded to the home where they saw Adams outside, according to Sheriff Reginald Scandrett.
“The suspect attempted to leave and once he noticed that our officers were following him, a high-speed chase ensued,” Scandrett said.
In the course of the chase, deputies boxed in Adams’ car as he attempted to take the on-ramp from Ga. 155 onto I-75 in McDonough, Moore said. After being stopped, Adams surrendered to Henry deputies. A gun was recovered from the car, but it was not clear if the gun was used in the shooting of the security guard.
Adams was booked into the Henry County Jail on multiple charges, including counts of murder, aggravated assault and violating parole out of Wisconsin. He was also charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and multiple traffic violations.
