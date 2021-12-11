ajc logo
X

Wisconsin homicide suspect arrested after chase in Henry County

Arrick James Adams
Caption
Arrick James Adams

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 hours ago

A man suspected of shooting and killing a security guard in Wisconsin was arrested in Henry County after leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase Friday, officials said.

Arrick J. Adams, 36, is accused of shooting and killing a security guard in Milwaukee on Dec. 6, Henry sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sytonnia M. Moore said in a news release. Investigators in Wisconsin contacted the Henry sheriff’s office after tracking Adams’ girlfriend’s phone to a home in the area.

Henry deputies responded to the home where they saw Adams outside, according to Sheriff Reginald Scandrett.

“The suspect attempted to leave and once he noticed that our officers were following him, a high-speed chase ensued,” Scandrett said.

In the course of the chase, deputies boxed in Adams’ car as he attempted to take the on-ramp from Ga. 155 onto I-75 in McDonough, Moore said. After being stopped, Adams surrendered to Henry deputies. A gun was recovered from the car, but it was not clear if the gun was used in the shooting of the security guard.

Adams was booked into the Henry County Jail on multiple charges, including counts of murder, aggravated assault and violating parole out of Wisconsin. He was also charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and multiple traffic violations.

About the Author

ajc.com

Henri Hollis
Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
1-year-old injured in shooting at SW Atlanta home
13h ago
GBI: Man killed by Henry County police was wanted on murder charge in Cobb
17h ago
Cops: Paulding man confesses to killing Gwinnett man who had been reported missing
18h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top