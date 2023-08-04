Which vehicles are stolen the most? (Hint: not Hyundais or Kias)

Full-size pickups were stolen more than other vehicles in 2022, according to a study by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Full-size Chevrolet pickup trucks topped the list, followed closely by Ford pickups, according to the report. More than 98,000 pickups were stolen last year, and 2004-2006 models were most targeted.

“Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than 1 million vehicles stolen last year,” said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. “Vehicle theft disrupts lives, causes financial hardship, and undermines community safety. Addressing this problem is not just the responsibility of law enforcement agencies; it requires a partnership between vehicle owners, community members, as well as federal, state, and local governments.”

In Georgia, Ford and Chevy trucks came in first and third respectively, among vehicles most often stolen. The 2021 Dodge Charger muscle car was No. 2 on the list.

Sedans, including Honda, Hyundai and Kia models, followed the pickups.

During an interview last month with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said car thefts, particularly of Hyundais and Kias, is a vexatious problem. Under his leadership, Atlanta has seen its first homicide decrease since 2019.

“Robberies are down, and burglaries are down but the category that is up is vehicle theft,” Dickens said. “What we are seeing is an almost 1,300% increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts in the city of Atlanta and across the nation.

“We had 96 Kia and Hyundai thefts last year this time; we have 1,438 this year,” the mayor said during the July 18 interview. “That level of crime washes out all the good work we’ve done in all the other areas.”

Officials point to a missing anti-theft device, exploited on social media.

“We are seeing a proliferation of Kia and Hyundai thefts throughout the entire nation,” Capt. Ralph Woolfolk, Special Enforcement Commander with the Atlanta Police Department, said earlier this year. “Atlanta is no anomaly.”

The auto companies have developed a “theft deterrent software” for millions of vehicles to address the problem and began rolling out the free update in February.

Although vehicle thefts have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic, the rate of finding those vehicles has also risen, according to the national crime bureau report. More than 85 percent of passenger vehicles reported stolen in 2022 were located, and 34 percent were recovered within a day of the vehicle being reported stolen.

How to keep your vehicle safe

“There are some commonsense steps to keep cars from being stolen. First, remove valuables from the vehicle or lock them out of sight. Next, lock the doors, roll the windows all the way up, and don’t leave your keys or key fob in the car,” Glawe said.

1. Park in well-lit areas and always lock your vehicle

2. Never leave your vehicle running while you’re away from it

3. Consider installing an anti-theft device that disables the fuel system or cuts off the ignition

4. A steering wheel lock or brake pedal lock provide another layer of protection

What to do if your car is stolen

1. Immediately report the theft to the police

2. Also call your insurer to report the theft

3. Be prepared to provide the make/model of the vehicle, color, license plate number, as well as the vehicle’s VIN number for investigators