What not to do if you’re in a car wreck

Just hours into the new year, 43-year-old Melody Coburn was killed as she spoke to a tow truck driver who was loading up her disabled car on I-20, according to South Fulton police. The impact threw Coburn off the overpass.

Coburn’s aunt, Victoria Ann Woodson Kingston, told Channel 2 Action News she and her husband went to pick her niece up after her car became disabled.

“When I saw it happen, the first thing I did was jump out (of) the car and scream for her to see where she was,” Kingston recalled.

In a September crash in Cobb County, a woman was struck and killed while trying to help another driver who had been in a crash, according to police.

Sarah Bolt, 38, of Monroe simply wanted to help others, her family said after the crash.

“Sarah had a very strong moral compass, very strong, and she would do what was right,” her aunt, Shannon Bullough Smith, told The AJC. “You see somebody who needs help, you help them, and that was what she did.”

For those drivers who must get out of their vehicles, look for the safest spot around, such as nearby woods, Woodie said. Other drivers may not see a pedestrian on the roadway until it’s too late to stop.

“Your car is the safest place,” he said.