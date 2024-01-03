State to study vehicle crashes, a leading cause of death in Georgia

That marks a decrease from 2,020 fatalities in 2021, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of vehicle crash data from GDOT.

DPH said the grant money from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will go toward several programs including one to distribute child safety seats, and another effort to analyze crash data and potential factors contributing to the crash such as speeding. The funds also include $208,874 for education, courses, and risk assessments for drivers over 55.

“These grant dollars provide safety equipment, and education, and contribute to a safer roadway system for Georgians and everyone who travels through the state,” said Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the DPH in a press release.

After years of decline, the number of people dying in vehicle accidents has been rising even during the pandemic when fewer people were on the roads. The total in 2021 marked a 16% increase over the previous year and represented the largest number of traffic fatalities in the state over the past decade.

Fatal car accidents may not always be avoided but many are preventable.

The AJC analysis revealed that more than half (62%) of those who died in 2022 were either not wearing a seatbelt or the officer on the scene could not determine if they were. Other factors at play according to the analysis showed speed played a role in 16% of the vehicle fatalities. Aggressive driving was a factor in one of every five of the fatalities.

A major factor was being distracted. About 45% of motor vehicle crashes had a confirmed or suspected distracted driver. About 18% of all traffic crash fatalities in Georgia are related to suspected impairment while driving, according to the AJC’s analysis.

Other efforts are also underway to help reduce deaths and injuries from vehicle accidents. About a year ago, Emory University and the Grady Health System were awarded $4.4 million from the federal government to study vehicle crashes in metro Atlanta that result in injuries treated at Grady. The research will include sending crash investigators to measure and document the scene of the crash and damage to the car to help lead to research and improvements on the car as well as other ways such as improvements in signs to reduce accidents.

The New Year holiday is one of the most dangerous and deadliest times of the year in Georgia and across the country. Nine people were killed in crashes during the recent New Year’s holiday weekend across the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

While the most recent wrecks remain under investigation, state and local law enforcement agencies previously announced enhanced efforts to pull over drivers who appeared under the influence of alcohol. A year ago, 18 were killed during the New Year holiday.

Of the most recent nine traffic deaths reported statewide, five were in metro Atlanta. Early Monday, a woman was hit by a vehicle and thrown off an overpass on I-20 near Fulton Industrial Boulevard, according to the South Fulton police department.

The woman later identified as Melody Coburn, 43, was standing on the side of the interstate and was hit while her car was being loaded onto a tow truck. No details were released on whether criminal charges are expected in the crash.

In a separate crash in the Augusta area, a 3-year-old boy was killed by an alleged drunk driver, according to the state patrol. The crash happened around 9:36 p.m. Monday night on Interstate 520 westbound in Richmond County, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Troopers believe the driver of a Cadillac Escalade hit a tow truck driver and the impact killed the boy, who was in the backseat of the SUV.

Best practices for safe driving

— Always adjust your speed based on pedestrian activity, weather, and lighting conditions. If you are being tailgated, safely merge into the adjacent right lane. If this isn’t an option, maintain a safe legal speed. If a speeding driver is tailgating you, safely steer your vehicle out of the way.

— Buckle up. Wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle.

— Drive Alert. Instead of trying to attempt a risky distraction while driving, pull off the road and stop your vehicle in a safe place.

— Be a responsible driver. Don’t drink and drive.

SOURCE: Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety