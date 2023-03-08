X
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Get ready for ‘winter returning across the area’

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Dust off the winter gear because it’s going to be on the cooler side in North Georgia today, and there’s more cold weather to come.

Temperatures will top out Wednesday around the mid to upper 60s. That’s about 10 degrees colder than the past few days, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

“But just wait till next week when we’re gonna have a little bit of a bite in the air,” she said.

After an unseasonably warm February — the second-warmest on record — that led to a strong, early start to the pollen season, winter is getting ready to remind everyone that spring doesn’t officially start until March 20.

Thursday’s high is expected to stay in the 50s. Aside from Friday and Saturday, which will see a slight warmup into the low to mid-60s, high temperatures will stay in the 50s through the beginning of next week. Projected lows will stay in the 40-degree range, but a dip down into the 30s is likely next week.

No rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, but that changes Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning.

“Looks like Friday afternoon, all this (rain) starts to clear on out of here,” Kramlich said, “so this is not going to be a long-term impact on the start of our weekend.”

Saturday will be cool and sunny, but rain clouds return Sunday and are likely to linger overnight.

