WATCH: Bodycam shows incident where Sparta woman fell out of deputy’s car

The GBI did not release the names of the two Hancock County deputies. According to the Union-Recorder, police reports identified the officers as Lt. Marlin Primus and Deputy Timothy Legette. Primus, who identified himself to Grier at one point during the footage, is longtime Hancock County Sheriff Tomlyn “Terrell” Primus’ older brother, the Milledgeville newspaper reported.

Grier’s family hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who held a press conference with her mother and father Friday morning outside the Old Courthouse on the Square in Decatur. Loved ones indicate Grier cracked her skull during the fall and sustained a “fatal brain injury.”

Family members announced that they plan to have an independent autopsy performed on Grier. The GBI, which performed the official autopsy, has yet to reveal her cause of death.

“Nobody believes what the sheriff’s department is saying. It doesn’t add up,” Crump said. “Why is it that these police officers, if the doors were not closed, wouldn’t have heard some alert? Something to tell them that the door wasn’t properly closed.”

Editor’s note: Readers might find parts of this bodycam footage to be disturbing and intense.

Grier’s father, Marvin, said he and his wife called 911 for help because Brianna was in the throes of a mental health crisis. He said paramedics and an ambulance were the usual response during Grier’s prior episodes. This time, law enforcement officers showed up to the family’s house and arrested her.

The video released by the GBI begins with Grier sitting on the ground in the driveway outside the residence between the two deputies, who stood around her.

“I’m not drunk, I haven’t had anything to drink,” she insisted as Primus said he could smell alcohol on her breath. She asked them to give her a Breathalyzer test.

The deputy at one point suggested Grier was being arrested for public drunkenness, but the officers never read Grier her Miranda rights during the video clip.

Grier screamed, cried, made several threats to kill herself once she reached the jail, and refused to get in the squad car during the video.

She yelled “get off me” when the deputies picked her up and carried her to Legette’s patrol car.

Primus went to the passenger’s side of Legette’s cruiser at one point as they struggled to get her in the car. He came back on the driver’s side 20 seconds later, the video showed.

Primus pulled out his stun gun at that point and ordered Grier to get up off the ground. She remained defiant and yelled “I don’t care,” over and over.

It proved to be an empty bluff from the deputy, who quickly reholstered his stun gun and told Grier “ain’t nobody gonna tase you.”

Combined Shape Caption Attorney Ben Crump, second from right, joins in prayer with the family of Brianna Grier on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Decatu. Grier was a 28-year-old Georgia woman who died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest in July in Middle Georgia. Her family is demanding answers about her death from state and local authorities. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

The two deputies picked Grier up off the ground moments later and placed her in the back seat then slammed the driver’s side door shut.

According to GBI investigators, Primus opened the rear passenger’s side while he was on that side of the vehicle and forgot to close it. That crucial detail was not seen in the video that state investigators released Friday. Legette never went on the passenger’s side of his vehicle and the GBI did not provide footage from Primus’ bodycam. It was not immediately clear if he was wearing one.

The young deputy could be heard asking Primus if he’d closed the passenger’s side door. Primus said he did and told Legette to keep the dome light on in his vehicle so he could watch Grier during the drive.

The officers spent a few minutes searching the driveway for a Bluetooth earpiece Legette said he lost during the arrest. Legette then began the four-mile drive to the sheriff’s office. About 30 seconds later, he stopped his car suddenly and jumped out. Grier was lying in the grass along the roadside a few yards behind the car. She was unresponsive.

According to the video, the back door was completely ajar by the time Legette got out and rushed to tend to Grier.

Primus, who followed behind Legette in a different vehicle during the transport, was incredulous when he pulled up.

“How’s your back door open?” he asked.

The two officers initially speculated that Grier managed to open the door herself and “jumped out of the vehicle,” which is what Legette originally radioed to dispatchers when he called for an ambulance.

In a statement Friday, GBI officials said they’ve met in person with Grier’s family members several times during the course of the investigation, despite media reports to the contrary.

Investigators also refuted reports that the GBI has released a 90-page report detailing previous encounters law enforcement has had with Grier.

“We have only provided investigative updates on this case as we’re working to learn what happened,” the statement said.