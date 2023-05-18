WATCH: Bodycam footage shows officers at Midtown shooting scene

”Walk towards us,” officers told three people inside the office.

Another person is seen running by in scrubs.

By then, investigators believe the shooting suspect was out of the building and area, having stolen a vehicle from a gas station.

Deion Patterson, 24, was arrested in Cobb County and charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.Amy St. Pierre was shot to death and four other women were injured.

Explore How technology helped lead police to the Midtown shooting suspect

Earlier this week, Cobb police released a video of Patterson’s arrest, which investigators have said was possible with the help of an extensive camera network.

In a video released Tuesday afternoon, Patterson was shown in a grassy area with several officers shouting commands.

“Keep your hands up!” one officer said.

Patterson was arrested without incident. He remained Thursday in the Fulton County jail.