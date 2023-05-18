X

WATCH: Bodycam footage shows officers at Midtown shooting scene

Crime & Public Safety
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Body camera footage released Thursday shows the first 10 minutes of officers responding to the Northside Medical Midtown building shortly after noon on May 3. Not shown in the video are the five women who were shot, including one who died at the scene. There’s no sign of the suspect either. But the video shows the first few moments as officers respond to a report of a shooting inside a doctor’s office, setting off an eight-hour manhunt for the alleged gunman.

“They called me and said they’re hiding in the back right now,” one person is heard telling officers running into the building.

The video shows an Atlanta officer parking and abruptly jumping out, then rushing toward the Midtown building where he and other officers then run up 11 flights of stairs to the scene.

Once on the 11th floor, the officers waited in the stairwell for about a minute, listening to the muffled sounds inside before someone unlocked the door. Then, with guns drawn, the officers proceed, checking each room for possible victims or a suspect.

“Atlanta police,” the officers said, announcing their presence.

”Walk towards us,” officers told three people inside the office.

Another person is seen running by in scrubs.

By then, investigators believe the shooting suspect was out of the building and area, having stolen a vehicle from a gas station.

Deion Patterson, 24, was arrested in Cobb County and charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.Amy St. Pierre was shot to death and four other women were injured.

Earlier this week, Cobb police released a video of Patterson’s arrest, which investigators have said was possible with the help of an extensive camera network.

In a video released Tuesday afternoon, Patterson was shown in a grassy area with several officers shouting commands.

“Keep your hands up!” one officer said.

Patterson was arrested without incident. He remained Thursday in the Fulton County jail.

