‘Keep your hands up!’: Police release footage of Midtown shooting suspect’s arrest

“Put your hands on the ground in front of you!” another said.

Moments later, Patterson was in custody, ending a day-long search that spanned two counties.

“This is the best example of community policing,” Cobb police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said.

Investigators have said cameras were crucial in locating and arresting the man accused of shooting to death Amy St. Pierre, 38, and injuring four others on May 3 in Midtown. On Tuesday, Cobb police reiterated the importance of citizens and businesses registering their cameras.

Police have said a combination of security cameras and license plate readers helped track the movements of Patterson after he allegedly “commandeered” a pickup truck and left the city. In Cobb, the Connect Cobb program allows citizens and businesses to register their cameras so that if a crime occurs in the area, those cameras may have valuable evidence.

The search for Patterson shifted to Cobb around 2 p.m. the day of the shootings, and the truck he is accused of stealing was found in a parking garage along Heritage Court near The Battery Atlanta. Tracking the suspect’s movements and having a general idea of where Patterson was greatly aided in that process, the chief said.

The shooting, at the Northside Medical Midtown building, happened inside the Laureate Medical Group shortly after noon.

Investigators believe a patient, later identified as Patterson, shot the women before leading officers on a massive manhunt. Patterson was arrested eight hours later in Cobb County

St. Pierre’s funeral was held Friday at Emory University.

The shooting injured Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger, who range in age from 25 to 71. According to police, Glynn was shot in the abdomen, Whitlow was shot in the arm, Daniel was hit multiple times in the abdomen area and Hollinger was shot in the face. Two women have since been released from Grady Memorial Hospital.

A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, Patterson was discharged in January. His mother, who has declined to speak with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has said Patterson was having a “mental break” and wanted to be prescribed the anxiety medication Ativan. But his Veterans Affairs medical team declined to give it to him, fearing he could become addicted, according to reporting from The Associated Press.