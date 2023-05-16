X

‘Keep your hands up!’: Police release footage of Midtown shooting suspect’s arrest

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago
Cobb County police credit technology in recent arrest

Within hours of a Midtown shooting that killed one woman and injured four others, the suspect was taken into custody. A “professional, calm, safe arrest,” Cobb County police said Tuesday.

Technology helped officers find Deion Patterson, 24, who was charged with murder and aggravated assault. He remained Tuesday in the Fulton County jail, held without bond.

“The integration of cameras allowed us to send officers to a very particular place,” Capt. Darin Hull said Tuesday.

In a video released Tuesday afternoon, Patterson was shown in a grassy area with several officers shouting commands.

“Keep your hands up!” one officer said.

“Put your hands on the ground in front of you!” another said.

Moments later, Patterson was in custody, ending a day-long search that spanned two counties.

“This is the best example of community policing,” Cobb police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said.

ExploreCameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown shooting suspect

Investigators have said cameras were crucial in locating and arresting the man accused of shooting to death Amy St. Pierre, 38, and injuring four others on May 3 in Midtown. On Tuesday, Cobb police reiterated the importance of citizens and businesses registering their cameras.

Police have said a combination of security cameras and license plate readers helped track the movements of Patterson after he allegedly “commandeered” a pickup truck and left the city. In Cobb, the Connect Cobb program allows citizens and businesses to register their cameras so that if a crime occurs in the area, those cameras may have valuable evidence.

The search for Patterson shifted to Cobb around 2 p.m. the day of the shootings, and the truck he is accused of stealing was found in a parking garage along Heritage Court near The Battery Atlanta. Tracking the suspect’s movements and having a general idea of where Patterson was greatly aided in that process, the chief said.

The shooting, at the Northside Medical Midtown building, happened inside the Laureate Medical Group shortly after noon.

Investigators believe a patient, later identified as Patterson, shot the women before leading officers on a massive manhunt. Patterson was arrested eight hours later in Cobb County

St. Pierre’s funeral was held Friday at Emory University.

The shooting injured Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger, who range in age from 25 to 71. According to police, Glynn was shot in the abdomen, Whitlow was shot in the arm, Daniel was hit multiple times in the abdomen area and Hollinger was shot in the face. Two women have since been released from Grady Memorial Hospital.

A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, Patterson was discharged in January. His mother, who has declined to speak with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has said Patterson was having a “mental break” and wanted to be prescribed the anxiety medication Ativan. But his Veterans Affairs medical team declined to give it to him, fearing he could become addicted, according to reporting from The Associated Press.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

‘The child was being starved to death’: Griffin couple arrested in abuse case33m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Rapper Rick Ross’ annual car show in peril after Fayette zoning board decision
51m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Beltline data center tax break plan stokes old battle over incentives
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Regulators approve new Georgia Power rate hike
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Regulators approve new Georgia Power rate hike
5h ago

Credit: AP

Home Depot hits a rough patch to start year; sales disappoint
4h ago
The Latest

‘The child was being starved to death’: Griffin couple arrested in abuse case
33m ago
Rapper Rick Ross’ annual car show in peril after Fayette zoning board decision
51m ago
Man injured in shooting on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County; suspect arrested
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Gus Kaufman Jr.

How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
5h ago
What to Watch: Clues about voter sentiment could emerge from Kentucky, Pennsylvania...
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top