Wanted man arrested in Acworth after running from drug-laden car, cops say

A man wanted on multiple arrest warrants was pulled over Tuesday afternoon in Acworth and taken into custody after he ran from his car, which contained a “large quantity of marijuana and THC oil,” police said.

A car driven by Youssef Amer, 25, of Kennesaw, was flagged by license plate readers for a suspended registration and no insurance just before 3 p.m., Acworth police spokesman Cpl. Eric Mistretta said. An officer pulled over Amer on Main Street by Kennworth Park, but when Amer’s car came to a stop, he jumped out and ran away, Mistretta said.

Additional officers were called to the scene and set up a perimeter with help from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit and Kennesaw police, Mistretta said. Amer was found and taken into custody without further incident.

After his arrest, officers searched Amer and his car and found felony amounts of marijuana and THC oil, according to Mistretta. Police also discovered that Amer was wanted on aggravated assault charges out of Roswell and a probation violation related to a conviction on armed robbery and aggravated battery charges out of Cobb County.

Amer spent five years in prison after he was convicted of the January 2016 armed robbery in Cobb. According to a warrant, he attacked the victim with a metal pipe, hitting the person in the head several times before stealing their keys, phone and wallet, which contained more than $2,000 in cash.

When Amer was arrested at his home the following month, police found two stolen guns and illegal Xanax, court records show.

While Amer was incarcerated in the Cobb Adult Detention Center in 2017, he was also charged with multiple drug counts after he tried to get marijuana delivered through the mail, according to court records. He entered a negotiated guilty plea and was sentenced to one year in prison concurrent to his earlier sentence.

He was released from state prison in March 2021 and began 12 years on probation, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Roswell police said Amer was wanted on an aggravated assault charge in connection with a shoplifting incident in December, agency spokesman Officer Tim Lupo said. Amer allegedly took items from a liquor store, then nearly hit an employee with his car as he fled.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.