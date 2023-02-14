TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Nice conditions for a Valentine’s Day stroll

Trees have begun releasing their pollen as temperatures warm ahead of spring, bringing Tuesday morning’s pollen count into the moderate range at 89. But that’s expected to climb as the sun comes up, Monahan said.

Clouds and showers come back into the picture on Wednesday as a cold front starts pushing a line of rain into the area from the West.

Thursday afternoon will see heavier rain and a chance for strong storms, Monahan said. The rain should start clearing out by Friday morning, and by the afternoon, cooler and breezier weather will start to set in as the cold front arrives.

