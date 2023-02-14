TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Nice conditions for a Valentine’s Day stroll

It’s going to be a nice day for an afternoon stroll in North Georgia this Valentine’s Day, whether you’re spending it with yourself or your special someone.
“If you liked yesterday, you’re going to love today,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
It’s a chilly start ahead of daybreak. Temperatures are in the 30s for much of the metro area, but it’ll warm up near 70 degrees by the afternoon.
It’ll be a quiet day weather-wise with dry, sunny conditions, Monahan said.
The only drawback: Pollen season is already underway.
Trees have begun releasing their pollen as temperatures warm ahead of spring, bringing Tuesday morning’s pollen count into the moderate range at 89. But that’s expected to climb as the sun comes up, Monahan said.
Clouds and showers come back into the picture on Wednesday as a cold front starts pushing a line of rain into the area from the West.
Thursday afternoon will see heavier rain and a chance for strong storms, Monahan said. The rain should start clearing out by Friday morning, and by the afternoon, cooler and breezier weather will start to set in as the cold front arrives.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
