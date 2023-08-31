Travel tips for a safe Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend offers the last hurrah of summer for travelers and thousands of Georgians will hit the roads.

Sadly, the three-day weekend is often deadly on state roads and waterways. In 2022, 15 people were killed in crashes and one person drowned, according to the state Department of Public Safety and Department of Natural Resources.

“Labor Day weekend is an excellent time for families and friends to gather and celebrate the end of summer,” Col. Christopher Wright, commissioner of the state DPS said in a statement. “It is also an opportunity for motorists to continue ensuring safety is a key priority when traveling to their destinations and back home.”

This year, storm damage from Idalia could affect travel plans for those planning trips to the coast. Before you leave home, check to make sure your travel route is safe, emergency management experts advised.

The Georgia State Patrol and state law enforcement agencies will be out in force this weekend. DNR officials will work to keep waterways safe, including Lake Lanier. While many plan to spend the long week out of metro Atlanta, thousands of others will head to the city for various events including college football and the DragonCon sci-fi festival.

On Friday, Georgia Tech’s football team will host Louisville at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, the University of Georgia will host Tennessee-Martin with a 6 p.m. kickoff. Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta will be the site of Saturday’s annual DragonCon parade at 10 a.m.

Georgia drivers may see a little relief at the gas pump this week, but those likely won’t last as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches the U.S., according to the AAA motor club. Drivers taking road trips this Labor Day weekend will likely see gas prices similar to last year when the national average for a gallon of regular was $3.78.

Prices at the pump won’t deter some drivers, including those who will begin the holiday weekend even earlier. Many travelers plan to escape from the heat.

“Most travelers will leave on Thursday or Friday before Labor Day to take advantage of the long holiday weekend,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “Domestically, the Pacific Northwest, big cities like New York and Denver, and tourist hotspots like Orlando and Las Vegas are the most popular. Internationally, it’s all about Europe and Canada.”

For those taking road trips, plan ahead and leave early to avoid the congestion that will build as the weekend approaches, experts advise. And whether driving a vehicle or boat, remember to be well-rested and alert.

STAY SAFE ON THE ROADS

1. Obey the posted speed limit

2. Do not drive impaired. Consider a rideshare service or designate a sober driver.

3. Buckle up. Make sure children are properly restrained, too.

4. Pay attention. Limit distractions and remain hands-free of phones.

5. Plan your trip. Minimize stops and pack an emergency roadside kit.

SOURCE: Georgia Department of Public Safety

STAY SAFE IN THE WATER

1. When boating and fishing, wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

2. Do not swim or boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

3. Always swim with a buddy in a supervised area and know your limits.

4. On a boat, obey the 100-foot law to avoid collisions.

5. Never take your eyes off small children and stay within arms-length of them.

Source: Georgia Department of Natural Resources