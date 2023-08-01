Heading to a Georgia lake? Follow the laws and plan ahead to stay safe

Lake outings, popular during hot summer months, can turn deadly in a matter of moments. Since Friday, Lake Lanier has claimed three lives and another swimmer remains missing, according to investigators. This year, there have been five deaths attributed to drownings or boating fatalities on Lanier, according to the Georgia DNR.

“If they follow the rules of safety, there’s a much better chance of having a great day at the lake,” DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon said.

McKinnon has heard the rumors about Lanier being the “haunted lake” because of the number of deaths reported yearly. The 38,000-acre lake borders Hall, Gwinnett, Lumpkin, Dawson and Forsyth counties and is the largest in Georgia. With more than 11,000 visitors each year, there are bound to be incidents, McKinnon said, reasoning, “It’s the law of numbers.”

If you’re operating a watercraft, it’s imperative to follow the “rules of the road” just like when you’re in a car, the DNR says. Other safety tips:

1. When boating and fishing, wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Boaters should have U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vests available for everyone aboard, and those under 13 must wear them when the boat is in motion. Check vests for proper fit before hitting the water. Also, make sure to have a fire extinguisher, as well as a throwable device that anyone in the water who’s distressed can grab ahold of to stay afloat, he said.

2. Do not swim or boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Just like driving on the road, don’t get behind the wheel of a boat while impaired. Though Georgia doesn’t have an open-container law for boats, lake-goers can still get charged with boating under the influence. If your outing will involve alcohol, increase everyone’s safety by selecting a “designated skipper” who won’t be drinking.

3. Always swim with a buddy in a supervised area and know your limits.

Remember the temperature outside may be steamy, but that doesn’t mean the water will be warm. The shock of cold water can paralyze even strong swimmers, the DNR warns. Plus, even strong swimmers can get tired after spending time in the sun.

4. On a boat, obey the 100-foot law to avoid collisions.

5. Never take your eyes off small children and stay within arms-length of them.

In 2022, more than 72% of all drowning victims in Georgia were men, data shows, and about 16% were under the age of 14. McKinnon urged parents and guardians to keep their eyes on small children at all times.

“Always know where they are when around water,” he wrote in safety tips provided by the department. “Don’t assume someone else is watching them!”

