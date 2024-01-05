TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash involving big rig blocks lanes of I-75 South in Acworth

A big rig crash is blocking all lanes of I-75 South in Acworth.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

A big rig crash is blocking all lanes of I-75 South in Acworth.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

16 minutes ago

A crash involving a tractor-trailer is blocking all southbound lanes of I-75 in Acworth early Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is located right before Ga. 92 or exit 277.

Initially, only one left lane was blocked, but authorities have since closed all lanes. A helicopter ambulance was preparing to transport a patient around 7 a.m., WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said.

Delays are stretching back to Old Allatoona Road in Bartow County. Commuters should use U.S. 41 as an alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

