TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash involving big rig blocks lanes of I-75 South in Acworth

A crash involving a tractor-trailer is blocking all southbound lanes of I-75 in Acworth early Friday morning.
The crash was reported around 6 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is located right before Ga. 92 or exit 277.
Initially, only one left lane was blocked, but authorities have since closed all lanes. A helicopter ambulance was preparing to transport a patient around 7 a.m., WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said.
**UPDATE** RED ALERT here now on I-75/sb. All lanes closed. Use Hwy 41 or I-575/sb. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/aUOAJipRau— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 5, 2024
Delays are stretching back to Old Allatoona Road in Bartow County. Commuters should use U.S. 41 as an alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
A medical helicopter landing here to assist injured drivers. Please use Hwy 41 out of Bartow Co. Updates on @wsbradio. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/PnX7AVz4X0— Ashley Frasca (@AshleyFrascaWSB) January 5, 2024
