TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash involving big rig blocks lanes of I-75 South in Acworth

A crash involving a tractor-trailer is blocking all southbound lanes of I-75 in Acworth early Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is located right before Ga. 92 or exit 277.

Initially, only one left lane was blocked, but authorities have since closed all lanes. A helicopter ambulance was preparing to transport a patient around 7 a.m., WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said.