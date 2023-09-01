Toddler’s remains identified as missing 2-year-old; father charged with murder

The remains of a toddler found last week at a Fulton County solid waste facility have been identified as 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell, and Mitchell’s father has been formally charged with murder, authorities said.

The GBI notified East Point police Thursday that Mitchell’s identity had been confirmed, department spokesman Cpl. Iscah Njoku said in a statement. Police previously said they had collected DNA samples from Mitchell’s mother to help identify the remains of a toddler found Aug. 23.

The confirmation triggered pending charges against 23-year-old Artavious North, the child’s father, Njoku said. North is now facing charges of murder, concealing the death of another and cruelty to children.

North was taken into custody in DeKalb County shortly after Mitchell was reported missing Aug. 16. He first said Mitchell had been abducted during an armed robbery, but investigators could not find any evidence to corroborate his story, police said.

North was booked into the DeKalb jail and charged with false report of a crime and making false statements. He remains in jail without bond but will likely be transferred to the Fulton jail to face the new charges related to his son’s death.

Even before Mitchell’s identity was confirmed by the GBI, East Point police said there was a “high probability” the remains would turn out to be the missing 2-year-old. The boy’s mother, Asia Mitchell, memorialized J’Asiah with a balloon release Aug. 25. She also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses.

In an interview before the memorial event, Asia Mitchell described North as “evil” in an interview with Channel 2 Action News.

“I’m informing everyone that we found J’Asiah and we now have to lay him down to rest,” Mitchell wrote on her fundraising page. “I want to say thank you for all the support, prayers and donations. This was so, so unexpected. I never thought I would have to do this, but things happen for a reason. God’s plan.”