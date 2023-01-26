THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Partly cloudy, cold and breezy start with a sunny afternoon

The rain is gone, but clouds are sticking around and temperatures are staying low in North Georgia Thursday morning.
With much of the metro area waking up to temperatures in the mid-30s, it’s not going to get much warmer today, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Highs will stay in the mid-40s, about 10 degrees below the average high for this time of year.
“Some good news: We are past, on average, the coldest part of winter,” Monahan said. “That doesn’t mean it’s still not going to be cold at times, and it’s cold this morning.”
Even with chilly weather, clouds should start to clear later today to make for a sunny afternoon, so keep the sunglasses on hand.
The next two days will have similar conditions, with Friday being the sunniest day of the next five, Monahan said.
No rain is in the forecast again until Sunday, when scattered showers move into the area by the afternoon and steady rain sets in by nightfall.
