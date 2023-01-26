X
Dark Mode Toggle

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Partly cloudy, cold and breezy start with a sunny afternoon

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

The rain is gone, but clouds are sticking around and temperatures are staying low in North Georgia Thursday morning.

With much of the metro area waking up to temperatures in the mid-30s, it’s not going to get much warmer today, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Highs will stay in the mid-40s, about 10 degrees below the average high for this time of year.

“Some good news: We are past, on average, the coldest part of winter,” Monahan said. “That doesn’t mean it’s still not going to be cold at times, and it’s cold this morning.”

Even with chilly weather, clouds should start to clear later today to make for a sunny afternoon, so keep the sunglasses on hand.

The next two days will have similar conditions, with Friday being the sunniest day of the next five, Monahan said.

No rain is in the forecast again until Sunday, when scattered showers move into the area by the afternoon and steady rain sets in by nightfall.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Wendell Brock

Atlanta restaurants, chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards 13h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Buddy Carter’s national sales tax bill draws spotlight, derision
1h ago

The Jolt: Casino supporters are upping the ante in Georgia
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Man found shot to death near SE Atlanta businesses
11h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Man found shot to death near SE Atlanta businesses
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Taylor Greene says running with Trump not on her radar
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Lanes reopen after 2 crashes close I-20 East in DeKalb
1h ago
Man found shot to death near SE Atlanta businesses
11h ago
Multiple crashes on I-75 in metro Atlanta cause major congestion
13h ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top