THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Partly cloudy, cold and breezy start with a sunny afternoon

With much of the metro area waking up to temperatures in the mid-30s, it’s not going to get much warmer today, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. Highs will stay in the mid-40s, about 10 degrees below the average high for this time of year.

“Some good news: We are past, on average, the coldest part of winter,” Monahan said. “That doesn’t mean it’s still not going to be cold at times, and it’s cold this morning.”