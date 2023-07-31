BreakingNews
‘They did not make it’: Parents ID 3 siblings killed in fiery I-75 crash

Jovany, Brenda and Carl Pamphile died in Clayton County crash; 4th victim’s name not released

Two Henry County parents were awakened early Friday by investigators. The news was devastating.

“Your kids were involved in a car accident and they did not make it,” were the words Jean Pamphile heard.

Pamphile and his wife learned their three youngest children and the family dog had all been killed when their vehicle clipped another on I-75 South in Clayton County, flipped and ignited, according to investigators.

While the crash remained under investigation Monday, the family is planning a memorial service for the three siblings: Jovany, 14, Brenda, 18, and Carl, 21. Pamphile created a GoFundMe page to assist with burial costs.

ExploreSiblings among 4 people, 1 dog killed in fiery I-75 wreck in Clayton County

“Please help in any way possible to contribute to the memorial of the Pamphile family children,” the page states. “We thank you in advance and God bless.”

A fourth person was also killed in the crash, according to police. She has not been publicly identified.

According to Clayton police, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday just north of the I-285 East exit. Two occupants were ejected as their vehicle overturned and hit a tree. Investigators said speed may have been a factor, but they don’t believe the vehicle was racing.

A police sergeant described the crash scene as one of the most horrific she had seen, investigators said.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but was expected to survive, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The crash temporarily closed all southbound lanes of I-75. Two right lanes of the interstate remained blocked until around 6 a.m.

“I will keep this family in my prayers,” one person posted on the fundraising page. “The road to recovery will be a struggle, but as a community, we can help them to heal.”

Funeral arrangements were pending.

